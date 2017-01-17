GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Proceeds from the City of lakes Loppet Ski Festival will support after-school programs in skiing and mountain biking for elementary and middle school students in Minneapolis. The students are then able to participate in the Minne-Loppet and the City of Lakes Ski Festival.

The City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival includes cross-country skiing and winter activities for the whole family.

The date is February 3-5 at venues in Minneapolis. The festival is also looking for volunteers.

For more information, please visit City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival.

