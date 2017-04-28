GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Coffee with KARE brings you the Heroes Awards and Centennial Celebration.

The event celebrates local heroes and volunteers who carry out the mission of the American Red Cross in local communities.

The event will include dinner and a program.

The date is Friday, May 19 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, starting at 6pm. Visit American Red Cross for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV