KARE
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Coffee with KARE

KARE 11:52 AM. CDT April 28, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Coffee with KARE brings you the Heroes Awards and Centennial Celebration.

The event celebrates local heroes and volunteers who carry out the mission of the American Red Cross in local communities.

The event will include dinner and a program.

The date is Friday, May 19 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, starting at 6pm.  Visit American Red Cross for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories