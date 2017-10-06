NEW RICHMOND, Wisc.--The 9th Annual Crowning Achievements Pageant is Saturday, November 4 at Faith Community Church in New Richmond. The event begins at 2:00 p.m.

Crowning Achievements is a nonprofit that serves men and women in the St. Croix Valley Area with special needs.

The organization hosts fun monthly events to foster awareness and acceptance of their participants.The pageant will feature and celebrate those served by Crowning Achievements.

Visit Crowning Achievements for more information.

