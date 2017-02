(Photo: Andrew Bossi, thisisbossi@gmail.com, (c) or cc-by-nc-sa, as noted)

MINNEAPOLIS--This February you are invited to strip down to your undies and run for a great cause. It's the Cupid's Undie Run on Saturday, February 11 at The Pour House in Minneapolis. Doors open at 11:00 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Visit Cupid's Undie Run-Minneapolis for more information.

