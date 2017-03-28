KARE
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

#DAYOFGIVING at Jersey Mike's on March 29

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:34 AM. CDT March 28, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--You can make a huge difference on your lunch break today by heading over to Jersey Mike's Subs. Today is the #DAYOFGIVING at all Jersey Mike's locations.

100% of all sales are supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their annual Light the Night Walk in Minneapolis. Funds raised will support treatments that are saving the lives of patients every day.

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike's gives. 

Visit Jersey Mike's to find a location near you.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories