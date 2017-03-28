DAYOFGIVING at Jersey Mike's on March 29

Jersey Mike's

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--You can make a huge difference on your lunch break today by heading over to Jersey Mike's Subs. Today is the #DAYOFGIVING at all Jersey Mike's locations.

100% of all sales are supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their annual Light the Night Walk in Minneapolis. Funds raised will support treatments that are saving the lives of patients every day.

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike's gives.

Visit Jersey Mike's to find a location near you.

