NORTHFIELD, Minn.--The Defeat of Jesse James Days 5K Run/Walk is Sunday, September 10 at 510 Division Street in Northfield. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

Funds raised will help Northfield Shares fulfill its mission to advance philanthropy, inspire volunteerism and promote collaborative leadership.

Participants and spectators are invited to bring running shoes that can be donated to Mary's Place, a nonprofit for homeless individuals in the Twin Cities Metro Area.

Visit Defeat of Jesse James Days 5K Run/Walk for more information.

