Doggie Walk is July 8

MINNEAPOLIS--Support education at the Page Education Foundation Doggie Walk on Saturday, July 8 at Lake of the Isles starting at 9:00 a.m.
Proceeds support the Page Education Foundation and their efforts to encourage Minnesota students of color to pursue higher education.
The Doggie Walk brings people and their pets together for a day of family fun.
Visit the Page Education Foundation for details.
