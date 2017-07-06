KARE
Close

Doggie Walk is July 8

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:39 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--Support education at the Page Education Foundation Doggie Walk on Saturday, July 8 at Lake of the Isles starting at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds support the Page Education Foundation and their efforts to encourage Minnesota students of color to pursue higher education.

The Doggie Walk brings people and their pets together for a day of family fun.

Visit the Page Education Foundation for details. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories