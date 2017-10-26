BUFFALO, Minn.--Support a great cause by attending Dorothy's Home & Craft Show Expo on Saturday, November 4. The event is happening at Rockford Township Hall in Buffalo from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Stop by and check out beautiful items created by local crafters and home show consultants.
Visit Dottie's Cause for more information.
