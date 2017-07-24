CLEARWATER, Minn.--The Dylan's Hope Foundation Golf Fundraiser is Friday, August 11 at the Eagle Trace Golf Club. Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m.

The event supports the Dylan's Hope Foundation's efforts prevent suicide through public awareness and community outreach.

The golf tournament is a 4-person team scramble and participants can enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs before and during the tournament.

Visit Dylan's Hope Foundation for more information.

