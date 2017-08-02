Eagles 94 Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride

STILLWATER, Minn.--The Fraternal Order of Eagles 94 hosts a Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, August 12 at the Eagles 94 Club. The ride begins at 11:00 a.m.

Funds and toys donated at the event will benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Breakfast and dinner will be available before and after the motorcycle ride.

Cash donations and new, unwrapped toys will be accepted from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Contact Chad Greeder at 651-216-0977 for more information.

