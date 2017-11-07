Embrace the Cold Hats benefit Special Olympics Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Join Storm Creek and KARE 11 in supporting Special Olympics at the Storm Creek Warehouse and Sample Sale on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 935 Blue Gentian Rd. in Eagan, Minn. The event begins each day at 8:00 a.m.

Storm Creek is a local company dedicated to providing quality outerwear and supporting local causes. Attend the warehouse sale and be one of the first to purchase the special edition Embrace The Cold Hats created in partnership with KARE 11. Proceeds benefit the Special Olympics of Minnesota.

Visit Storm Creek for event details.

