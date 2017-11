MINNEAPOLIS--You're invited to the Empower Gala on Thursday, November 16 at the Vikings Event Center from 6:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

The event benefits Empower Girls Academy and will help ensure access to important leadership programs for girls in Minnesota.

The gala will feature delicious food, cocktails and a silent auction.

Visit Empower Girls Academy for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV