ROBBINSDALE, Minn.--Robbinsdale Area Schools Community Education hosts the Empty Bowls "Fed Up" Benefit on Tuesday, March 7 at Robbinsdale Cooper High School from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The benefit supports PRISM & NEAR Food Shelves and is a collaborative effort of community volunteers and Robbinsdale Area Schools Community Education.

Guests are invited to a simple meal of soup and bread and in exchange for a cash donation guests are encouraged to keep a hand made bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

Visit Empty Bowls for more information.

