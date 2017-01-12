Euchere fundraiser for Service Enterprises

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The Service Enterprises 2nd annual Euchre tournament is Saturday, February 4 at the Redwood Falls American Legion at 10:30 am.

The event supports Services Enterprises Inc, an organization that helps people with disabilities by providing employment opportunities, training, support and more. The event includes the euchere tournament, plus a silent auction.

Please call 507-637-3503 for more information, or visit Service Enterprises.

(© 2017 KARE)