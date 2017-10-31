EVCF Deck the Halls Holiday Home Tour

EAGAN, Minn.--The Eastview Community Foundation's Deck the Halls Holiday Home Tour is Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 starting a Kowalski's Market in Eagan. Tours will be available from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

The event supports the Eastview Community Foundation and their efforts to support students, schools and others in the academic community.

The Deck the Halls Holiday Home Tour will feature five beautiful homes in the south metro that have been decorated for the holiday season.

Visit Eastview Community Foundation to purchase tickets.

