GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- This event supports Bright Beginnings, an organization that helps create better futures for pregnant and parenting teens and their kids.

The family-friendly event includes refreshments, prizes and awards.

The date is Saturday, February 4 at FamilyWise in Minneapolis. Volunteers are also needed.

