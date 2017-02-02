Fight for Air Climb supports American Lung Association

Fight for Air Climb

MINNEAPOLIS--The Fight for Air Climb is Saturday, February 25 at U.S. Bank Plaza starting at 7:00 a.m.

The event raises funds for research, education and patient programs to help people affected by lung disease.

Climbs are held in prominent skyscrapers around the country and participants come together with friends, family and co-workers to climb the stairs of the building to the top.

