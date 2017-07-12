KARE
Fight Like A Girl Motorcycle & Classic Car Ride

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:27 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

BOCK, Minn.--Join the Fight Like A Girl Motorcycle & Classic Car Ride on Saturday, July 15 at the Kountry Kettle in Bock, Minn. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds raised will benefit the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA).

The event will include a breakfast buffet, bake sale, silent auction and live entertainment by Tami & The Bachelor.

Visit MOCA for more information. 

