BOCK, Minn.--Join the Fight Like A Girl Motorcycle & Classic Car Ride on Saturday, July 15 at the Kountry Kettle in Bock, Minn. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds raised will benefit the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA).

The event will include a breakfast buffet, bake sale, silent auction and live entertainment by Tami & The Bachelor.

Visit MOCA for more information.

