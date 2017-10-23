Firefighters for Healing: Nominate a family this holiday season

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Help Firefighters for Healing bring joy and hope to Minnesota families in need who have been effected by a house fire or burn trauma.

Nominate a family in need this holiday season. All nominations are carefully considered and nominators must be available for follow-up questions.

Families must reside in Minnesota and nominators are encouraged to be as descriptive as possible.

Visit Firefighters for Healing to access the nomination form.

