Firefighters for Healing Polo Classic

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.--Firefighters for Healing hosts their Polo Classic on Sunday, August 6 at Twin City Polo Club from 11:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Proceeds raised at the event support Firefighters for Healing and the work they do to support children and burn survivors in ways that insurance companies and caretakers are not able to.

The Polo Classic is a unique event that will include polo, divot stomping, a classic car show, children's activities and more!

Visit Firefighters for Healing for more information.

