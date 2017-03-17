Fraser Walk for Autism is April 8

Fraser

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--The Fraser Walk for Autism is Saturday, April 8 at the Mall of America. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m.

The family-friendly walk is filled with sensory-friendly activities, mascots, games, prizes and giveaways.

Proceeds raised will help Fraser to expand their services for children, adults and families affected by autism.

Visit Fraser for more information and register today!

