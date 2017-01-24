Gala4Goals

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Proceeds will support the Sanneh Foundation, which provides in-school and after-school programs for diverse low-income urban and immigrant youth.

The event will include a silent auction and cocktail reception, plus a dinner and entertainment. The date is February 25 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Saint Paul.

For more information, please visit Gala4Goals.

