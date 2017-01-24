KARE
KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:58 PM. CST January 24, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Proceeds will support the Sanneh Foundation, which provides in-school and after-school programs for diverse low-income urban and immigrant youth.

The event will include a silent auction and cocktail reception, plus a dinner and entertainment.  The date is February 25 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Saint Paul.

For more information, please visit Gala4Goals.

 

 

