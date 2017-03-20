Get Hooked Gala supports Fishing for Life

Fishing for Life

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The Get Hooked Gala is Saturday, April 1 at the Courtyards of Andover from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

The event benefits Fishing for Life, a faith-based nonprofit that serves kids, families and communities through fishing and outdoor programs.

The Get Hooked Gala will feature a dinner buffet, silent and live auctions, a raffle, music, games and more!

Visit Fishing for Life for more information.

