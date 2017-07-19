BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--The GIST Cancer Research Fundraiser is Friday, August 4 at the Knights of Columbus from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Proceeds provide support to those with Gastro Intestinal Stromal Tumors and help to create awareness for the condition.

The event honors Terri Gimble who passed away in 2011. Those that attend the fundraiser will enjoy appetizers, beverages, a silent auction and wine drawing.

Visit GIST Cancer Research Fund for more information.

