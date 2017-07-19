KARE
Close
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

GIST Cancer Research Fundraiser

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:16 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--The GIST Cancer Research Fundraiser is Friday, August 4 at the Knights of Columbus from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Proceeds provide support to those with Gastro Intestinal Stromal Tumors and help to create awareness for the condition.

The event honors Terri Gimble who passed away in 2011. Those that attend the fundraiser will enjoy appetizers, beverages, a silent auction and wine drawing.

Visit GIST Cancer Research Fund for more information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories