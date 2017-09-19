Give $6 to get students to the Guthrie Theater

MINNEAPOLIS--Help the Guthrie connect students to the theater by donating to cover students' transportation costs.

The Guthrie works to provide free or reduced tickets to shows to schools throughout Minnesota. 9,500 tickets will be provided to students in this season alone. Busing is provided as well, at no cost to the students or the schools.

You can help this tradition continue by donating $6.00, the cost of bus transportation for one student. Text 'BUS' to 56512 to make a donation today.

Visit Guthrie Theater to learn more about the organization's student programs.

© 2017 KARE-TV