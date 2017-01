Grapes and Grains Gala

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Proceeds from the event support Foundation 191, the Burnsville Eagan Savage education foundation. The gala will feature wine and craft beer tasting, a silent auction and appetizers.

The date is Thursday, February 2 at the Ames Center in Burnsville, starting at 6:00 PM.

