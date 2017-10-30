Halloween Candy Buy Back at Shamblott Family Dentistry

HOPKINS, Minn.--You can do some good with your extra Halloween candy by bringing it to Shamblott Family Dentistry on Wednesday, November 1 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Its the Shamblott Dentistry Halloween Candy Buyback program and all candy will be shipped to Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that makes care packages for members of the military.

Shamblott Dentistry will pay $1 for every pound of candy donated up to 5 pounds.

Visit Shamblott Dentistry for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV