Halloween Candy Buy Back at Shamblott Family Dentistry

HOPKINS, Minn.--You can do some good with your extra Halloween candy by bringing it to Shamblott Family Dentistry on Wednesday, November 1 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Its the Shamblott Dentistry Halloween Candy Buyback program and all candy will be shipped to Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that makes care packages for members of the military.
Shamblott Dentistry will pay $1 for every pound of candy donated up to 5 pounds.
Visit Shamblott Dentistry for more information.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs