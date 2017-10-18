Halloween Carnival supports Starkey Hearing Foundation on Oct. 28

WINSTED, Minn.--Raise funds to support children around the world experiencing hearing loss at a local Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 28 at 611 1st Street South in Winsted, Minn starting at 12:00 p.m.

The carnival is hosted by Lucas Morang, a young man who was recognized as an Eleven Who Care honoree in 2013. The Carnival Lucas hosts each year raises funds to support the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Stop by to enjoy games, food and fun. Costumes are welcome!

Visit the Halloween Carnival Facebook Event page for more information.

