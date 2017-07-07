HASTINGS, Minn.--Check out "Concert for A Cure" on Saturday, July 15 at Hastings High School starting at 7:00 p.m. The music event is raising funds for cancer research.

Proceeds raised will be donated to the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

All of the acts performing at the event are bands of middle school and high school students that are working to make a difference in their community.

