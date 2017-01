Crescent Cove (Photo: Staff)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The Home Plate Gala is Saturday, January 28th at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park starting at 5:30 PM.

The event supports Crescent Cove, a place of respite for kids and families facing life-threatening illnesses. Guests will enjoy a social hour, dinner, silent and live auctions and more.

Visit Crescent Cove for more information.

