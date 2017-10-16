Howl O' Ween 5K is October 21

CHASKA, Minn.--Bring your pet to the Howl O' Ween 5K on Saturday, October 21 in downtown Chaska starting at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds raised benefit the Carver Scott Humane Society, an organization that connects animals in need with people who care.

The pet-friendly 5K event will feature a 5K run/walk and a kid's quarter mile fun run.

Visit Howl O' Ween 5K for more information.

