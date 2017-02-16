KARE
I AM's Black and White Affair

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:57 PM. CST February 16, 2017

ST. CLOUD, Minn.--I AM hosts their Black and White Affair fundraiser on Saturday, February 18 at the Courtyard Marriott in St. Cloud from 6:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

The event benefits I AM, an organization working to generate positive community change by empowering, educating and supporting young people. The organization is working to provide life skills education, resource availability, drug, suicide and crime prevention programs and create a teen recreation and support center.

Tickets for the Black and White Affair are $30. Visit I AM for more information.

