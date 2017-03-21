Freshwater Society

MINNEAPOLIS--Celebrate the return of loons to our Minnesota lakes at the Ice OUT Loon In Gala on Sunday, April 9 at the University of Minnesota's Great Hall at Coffman Memorial Union from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Funds raised will benefit the Freshwater Society and their efforts to preserve our freshwater resources.

The event will feature dinner, silent and live auctions, and a chance to taste local waters at a Water Bar pop-up.

Visit the Freshwater Society for more information.

