InVocation 2017 Concert Series

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The 2017 InVocation Concert Series is exploring "Uncharted Waters" and raising funds for a great cause.

Concert proceeds benefit Lutheran Social Service Minnesota's Refugee Services program. A list of concerts in the series is below. All events are family friendly and open to the public.

Saturday, March 25

Macalester Plymouth United Church

7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church

4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Spirit of Hope Catholic Community

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

SpringHouse Ministry Center

7:00 p.m.

Visit InVocation for more information.

