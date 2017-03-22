InVocation 2017 Concert Series

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The 2017 InVocation Concert Series is exploring "Uncharted Waters" and raising funds for a great cause.
Concert proceeds benefit Lutheran Social Service Minnesota's Refugee Services program. A list of concerts in the series is below. All events are family friendly and open to the public.
Saturday, March 25
Macalester Plymouth United Church
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church
4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Spirit of Hope Catholic Community
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
SpringHouse Ministry Center
7:00 p.m.
Visit InVocation for more information.
