InVocation 2017 Concert Series

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 2:11 PM. CDT March 22, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The 2017 InVocation Concert Series is exploring "Uncharted Waters" and raising funds for a great cause.

Concert proceeds benefit Lutheran Social Service Minnesota's Refugee Services program. A list of concerts in the series is below. All events are family friendly and open to the public.

Saturday, March 25
Macalester Plymouth United Church
7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 26
Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church
4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31
Spirit of Hope Catholic Community
7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1
SpringHouse Ministry Center
7:00 p.m.

Visit InVocation for more information. 

