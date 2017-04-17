Univeristy of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS--The Ivory Tower Launch Party is Wednesday, April 26 at the Weisman Art Museum starting at 6:00 p.m.

Funds raised support Ivory Tower, the University of Minnesota's undergraduate art and literary magazine that publishes creative writing and art from undergraduate students.

The event is held in collaboration with the Weisman Art Museum.

