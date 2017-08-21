MIINNEAPOLIS--The Kids In Need Gala Fundraiser is Tuesday, September 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds will help Kids In Need continue ensure that every child is prepared to learn by providing school supplies to students most in need.

The gala will feature both silent and live auctions and the chance to purchase specialty bottles of craft beer.

