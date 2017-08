LAKEVILLE, Minn.--The Kids 'n Kinship Gala is Sunday, September 17 at Brackett's Crossing from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Proceeds raised will help area youth reach new heights through the Kids 'n Kinship mentoring program.

The event will feature a delicious meal, a silent auction and live musical performances.

Visit Kids 'n Kinship for more information.

