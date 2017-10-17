KARE
Ladies' Night Out-Shopping for Scholarships Fundraiser

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:05 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--Help raise funds for scholarships at the Ladies' Night Out-Shopping for Scholarships fundraiser on Friday, November 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Funds raised support SFM Foundation, an organization that provides post-secondary scholarships to students whose parents were killed or seriously injured at work.

Shopping for Scholarships will feature great shopping, a silent auction and more.

Visit SFM Foundation for more information. 

