ELK RIVER, Minn.--Make a difference at the Love & Kindness Expo on Saturday, March 18. The expo will be held at The Holiday Inn in Otsego, Minn. from 11:00 a.m.-2;00 p.m.

This family friendly event is free to the public and is designed to celebrate love and kindness in the Elk River community.

The expo will feature arts and crafts activities for children, local non-profit organizations and local businesses that are passionate about the community.

Visit the Love & Kindness Expo Facebook Event Page for more information.

