MacPhail Spotlight Series: From the Balkans to the Holy Land"

MINNEAPOLIS--Enjoy the third performance of the 2017 MacPhail Spotlight series on Saturday, April 8 at Antonello Hall on the Minneapolis MacPhail campus starting at 8:00 a.m.

The MacPhail Spotlight Series benefits the MacPhail Center for Music and supports their mission of transforming lives and communities through exceptional music learning.

This performance is titled "From the Balkans to the Holy Land" and it will feature the power and passion of Eastern European and Jewish Folk Music.

