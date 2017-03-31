KARE
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE | Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

MacPhail Spotlight Series: From the Balkans to the Holy Land"

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:42 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--Enjoy the third performance of the 2017 MacPhail Spotlight series on Saturday, April 8 at Antonello Hall on the Minneapolis MacPhail campus starting at 8:00 a.m.

The MacPhail Spotlight Series benefits the MacPhail Center for Music and supports their mission of transforming lives and communities through exceptional music learning.

This performance is titled "From the Balkans to the Holy Land" and it will feature the power and passion of Eastern European and Jewish Folk Music.

Visit the MacPhail Center for Music for ticket information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories