Made in the Shade Walk, Run & Roll

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:00 PM. CDT September 06, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--The Made in the Shade Walk, Run & Roll event is Saturday, September 16 at Thomas Beach on Lake Calhoun from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The event benefits eight metro area nonprofits that all work to serve adults with intellectual disabilities. 

  • Ally People Solutions
  • CHOICE, Inc.
  • Homeward Bound, Inc.
  • Partnership Resources, Inc.
  • The Phoenix Residence, Inc.
  • TSE, Inc.
  • Wingspan Life Resources
  • Zenith Services

Made in the Shade will feature a 5K around Lake Calhoun, live music, an art contest and a picnic lunch.

Visit Made in the Shade Walk, Run & Roll for more information. 

 

