MINNEAPOLIS--The Made in the Shade Walk, Run & Roll event is Saturday, September 16 at Thomas Beach on Lake Calhoun from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The event benefits eight metro area nonprofits that all work to serve adults with intellectual disabilities.
- Ally People Solutions
- CHOICE, Inc.
- Homeward Bound, Inc.
- Partnership Resources, Inc.
- The Phoenix Residence, Inc.
- TSE, Inc.
- Wingspan Life Resources
- Zenith Services
Made in the Shade will feature a 5K around Lake Calhoun, live music, an art contest and a picnic lunch.
Visit Made in the Shade Walk, Run & Roll for more information.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs