MINNEAPOLIS--The Made in the Shade Walk, Run & Roll event is Saturday, September 16 at Thomas Beach on Lake Calhoun from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The event benefits eight metro area nonprofits that all work to serve adults with intellectual disabilities.

Ally People Solutions

CHOICE, Inc.

Homeward Bound, Inc.

Partnership Resources, Inc.

The Phoenix Residence, Inc.

TSE, Inc.

Wingspan Life Resources

Zenith Services

Made in the Shade will feature a 5K around Lake Calhoun, live music, an art contest and a picnic lunch.

Visit Made in the Shade Walk, Run & Roll for more information.

