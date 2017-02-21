St. David's Center

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--St. David's Center hosts the Make Them Shine Gala on Saturday, March 11 at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota Campus.

The event benefits St. David's Center for Child and Family Development and will be emceed by KARE 11's own Rena Sarigianopoulos.

The evening will include wine, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, live auction, gourmet dinner and more. Tickets for the main event are sold out, but there is a wait list available online.

Visit St. David's Center for more information.

