MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--You're invited to the Maple Grove Quilters Quilt Show on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at the Maple Grove Community Center.

The show is open Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Proceeds raised support a number of local non profits, including Blair's Hope, Quilts of Valor, Sharing and Caring Hands, Women Shelters Minnesota and more.

At the show you will find a variety of quilt styles made by creative members of Maple Grove Quilters.

