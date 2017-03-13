GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--You can support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund by ordering the "Shaver Special" at Rock Elm Tavern. The special will run through the duration of the NCAA March Madness Tournament, March 14-April 3.

The mission of the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund is to support the cancer community in Minnesota by funding research, prevention, treatment and other programs.

When you order the "Shaver Special" off of the Rock Elm Tavern Menu $5 will be donated to the fund.

