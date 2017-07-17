Mary Moon Foundation Benefit Concert & Racing

ELKO, Minn.--The Mary Moon Foundation hosts a benefit concert and racing event on Saturday, July 22 at Elko Speedway. Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Mary Moon Foundation, an organization that hosts fundraising events to help finance art supplies, toys and games for critically ill children and their families.

The event will feature live racing and a live musical performance by HAIRBALL.

Visit Mary Moon Foundation for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV