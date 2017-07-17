KARE
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Mary Moon Foundation Benefit Concert & Racing

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:31 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

ELKO, Minn.--The Mary Moon Foundation hosts a benefit concert and racing event on Saturday, July 22 at Elko Speedway. Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Mary Moon Foundation, an organization that hosts fundraising events to help finance art supplies, toys and games for critically ill children and their families.

The event will feature live racing and a live musical performance by HAIRBALL. 

Visit Mary Moon Foundation for more information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories