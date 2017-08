MINNEAPOLIS--MDI's Ability Bash is Wednesday, September 13 at Solar Arts by Chowgirls in Minneapolis from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The event is a party with a purpose that will raise funds to help advance the careers of people with disabilities.

Guests will enjoy great food and the chance to win fun prizes in a presale raffle.

Visit MDI for more information.

