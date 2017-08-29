LAKEVILLE, MInn.--The Lil MAC Kids Foundation hosts the Minnesota Drive for Awareness Golf Outing on Saturday, September 16 at Heritage Links Golf Club starting at 11:00 a.m.

The event support the Lil MAC Kids Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to low income families with children diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum.

Registration for the event includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, dinner, access to a silent auction and more.

Visit Lil MAC Kids Foundation for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV