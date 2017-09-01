ANDOVER, Minn.--The 2017 Minnesota Hope & Hearts Run is Saturday, September 16 at Bunker Hills Regional Park. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m.

The event raises funds for the Missing Grace Foundation, a nonprofit that provides resources and support to families that have experienced pregnancy loss, infant loss, infertility or adoption.

The Minnesota Hope & Hearts Run will feature a 5K run, a kids fun dash, live music and more.

