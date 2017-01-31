Minnesota Outdoor Adventure Foundation Fundraising Dinner

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn.--The Minnesota Outdoor Adventure Foundation's Fundraising Dinner Banquet is Saturday, February 11 at Marriott Northwest starting at 5:00 p.m.
The Minnesota Outdoor Adventure Foundation (MNOAF) is a non-profit that provides outdoor adventures to children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses.
The Fundraising Dinner Banquet will feature a gourmet dinner and live and silent auctions.
Visit MNOAF for more information.
