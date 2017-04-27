Minnesota Reading and Math Corps

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Coffee with KARE invites you to learn more about becoming a volunteer tutor.

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps will be recruiting 2000 tutors for the 2017-18 school year.

Reading Corps places tutors in elementary schools and preschools. Math Corps tutors work with students in grades four through eight. All tutors will be trained.

For more information, please visit http://readingandmath.net

